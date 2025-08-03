Man who raised £100k for charity since cancer diagnosis to take on 588-mile walk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who has raised £100,000 for charity since his terminal cancer diagnosis is set to take on a 588-mile walking challenge.

Paul Dennington’s “March Through Life” will see him stroll 588 miles over 36 days from North Shields to Hempstead Valley, near his home town, Gillingham, marking milestone moments from his 59 years.

Mr Dennington, who has raised more than £100,000 and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK since his diagnosis in February 2021, wants to fund research and a screening programme to help others.

He said: “When I was diagnosed it felt surreal as I didn’t have symptoms and thought I was pretty fit and healthy. I did feel guilt, though, as it was my body that was the reason my family were going to have to go through this journey.

“When I started fundraising, I thought I might raise up to £5,000 but it kind of took off. It has become a great source of positive focus, and I’ve met so many wonderful and generous people along the way. For this challenge I wanted to do something different and big that would grab attention, would encourage donations, be physically challenging and would be personally poignant for my fifth year.

“With the amazing support of my wife in particular, family and friends, I want to raise awareness of the cancer, its risks, drive testing and raise valuable funds to support those going through this terrible experience, to create a screening programme and for vital research.

“I want to help prevent other men and their families from going through the same journey as mine and to give hope to those who already are.”

He will set off from his place of birth in North Shields on Sunday, and the opening day will see him visit his first house, his former infant and junior school and will end at St James’ Park, home to his boyhood football club, Newcastle United.

As he navigates his way south, Mr Dennington will visit key life landmarks, and pay tribute at the resting places of his late parents.

Mr Dennington’s challenge finishes on September 7 when he reaches his current home in Hempstead where he has lived for the past 27 years. By which time he would have also scaled 27,375 feet, just shy of the summit of Mount Everest.

The serious message of his walk will also be shared via several awareness talks along the way.

Mr Dennington added: “Caught early, prostate cancer is very treatable. However, I’m one of the circa 10,000 men a year caught too late to be cured and did not have obvious symptoms.

“For me, without a screening programme in the UK we rely heavily on well-informed and willing men to proactively get themselves tested. That is why raising awareness of risk is so important.”

Prostate Cancer UK chief executive Laura Kerby said: “We’re so grateful for the fantastic support from Paul as he tirelessly walks 588 miles to raise funds and celebrate his life.

“To say Paul is a force of nature would be an understatement. Despite his diagnosis, he has worked relentlessly to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK, and his efforts are always whole-hearted. It’s fair to say this is his most extreme to date, and I know this is a deeply personal journey for Paul, and is one he will tackle with the same grit and determination he has approached the last four and a half years.”

Mr Dennington has already raised more than £16,000 before the challenge starts, and has set himself a target of £30,000. You can view his page at www.justgiving.com/team/paul-dennington-march-through-life-team-page.