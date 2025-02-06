TV chef Gino D’Acampo denies inappropriate behaviour towards women on sets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Television chef Gino D’Acampo has denied a string of claims he made sexualised comments and gestures to female employees behind the scenes of his popular programmes.

ITV News reports dozens of former staff and freelances have detailed alleged experiences they described as “unacceptable”, “distressing” and “horrendous” while working with him over a period of more than 12 years.

One woman claimed that in 2019 she saw the celebrity chef – a regular on ITV show This Morning – appearing to threaten a colleague over an ice cream.

“I was present when Gino said to the runner, ‘If you don’t get me a Cornetto I will f*** your girlfriend’,” she said.

“I felt appalled, disgusted, embarrassed and very angry.”

Another female crew member told ITV News he was “using his power to bully and intimidate us. For what? A cookery programme”.

open image in gallery Chef Gino D’Acampo’s cookery programmes include There's No Taste Like Home , Let's Do Lunch , and Gino's Italian Escape

Mr D'Acampo’s cookery programmes include There's No Taste Like Home, Let's Do Lunch, and Gino's Italian Escape.

His legal team said he was mortified to be accused of saying inappropriate words to a junior member of staff on Gino’s Italian Express. “He does not recall this incident at all, and the words alleged are absolutely not ones that he would say,” they said.

Another woman claimed that on a magazine shoot in 2011, D’Acampo told her in front of the crew that he wanted to turn her over and “f*** me up the a***”.

She told ITV News she remembered “a ripple of laughs” but said nobody objected to the comment, although she felt “horror” and “shock”.

She said: “I definitely saw it as some kind of power play. The very act of what he said was aggressive.”

She added: “I felt like Gino, in that moment, was very entitled and he felt very safe.”

Mr D'Acampo's legal team told ITV News he did not recall the incident, nor accepted that it happened. “Mr D’Acampo is horrified to be accused of ‘power play’ and an ‘aggressive act’. He emphatically and unequivocally denies these allegations.”

A third woman said that when she went to brief Mr D’Acampo on a location shoot, “he opened the door in his boxer shorts, nothing else”.

She added that he “jumped on the bed and was sort of - leg up.

“We had to sort of sit there facing him and he made, you know, reference to his d***.”

She said she felt disgusted, adding: “I see it all as quite aggressive, really.”

She said it made her consider leaving her job because she didn't want to be near him.

Mr D'Acampo's legal team said: “Mr D’Acampo categorically denies these allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

“To his knowledge no such allegations have been made against him in relation to his time on Gino’s Italian Express and this is the first time, six years later, he has been informed of these alleged incidents, and he does not accept them, not least because some of this is considered by Mr D’Acampo to be a fabricated work of fiction.”

Other claims relate to comments allegedly made while filming Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip.

ITV News reports that it has seen evidence concerns were raised with production company Objective Media Group over sexualised comments, and an email was sent in December last year. The response from Objective Media said D’Acampo was “spoken to about the differences between on screen character material and behaviour off screen with members of the team”.

Objective Media Group said it took the welfare and wellbeing of production staff “incredibly seriously” and had “behavioural clauses in talent contracts”.

open image in gallery Gino D’Acampo said in a statement he would not do anything that he thought would upset or distress anyone

Responding to all the claims, Mr D'Acampo said: “I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

“Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

“I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting.”

A spokesperson from ITV, which airs the celebrity chef’s shows, said in a statement to ITV News that it is “production companies who have the primary responsibility for the duty of care of everyone they work with, both on and off screen, when making shows.”

They went on to say that all of the concerns and complaints in this investigation “describe behaviour which is inappropriate and unacceptable. Most of them were not reported to ITV at the time. Where issues have been raised with ITV action has been taken.”

The Independent has asked his management company for comment.