Government working ‘very closely’ with Italy over processing migrants

The Government is working “very closely” with Italian ministers to consider ways to process migrants with asylum claims in a third country.

Sir Keir Starmer said he will “look at anything that works” as the Government hosted a summit joined by representatives from 40 countries to tackle people smuggling on Monday.

The Prime Minister told reporters that ministers are working “very closely” with Italian counterparts after Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni told the event the nation’s deal with Albania to process claims offshore had “gained increasing consensus”.

Italy’s government approved a decree that expands the use of Albanian fast-track asylum processing centres to include repatriation hubs.

Ms Meloni told the summit in a pre-recorded video: “We also agree with Keir that we should not be afraid to imagine and build innovative solutions, like the one that Italy launched with Albania.

“A model that was criticised at first, but that then has gained increasing consensus, so much so that today, European Union is proposing to set up return hubs in third countries.

“This means that we were right and that the courage to lead the way has been rewarded.”

Asked about what the UK was considering, Sir Keir told reporters anything that will be looked at has got to be “consistent with international law” and “cost effective”.

“But we are working with other countries on anything that we think will work,” he said.

“I went over to Italy to visit Giorgia Meloni to have an in-depth discussion with her about some of the work that she was doing, and as you can tell, I think, from the message, we work very closely with her and with the Italians on this.”

It is understood that only countries deemed to be safe will be considered for any offshore processing scheme.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper added that ministers will not look at “just gimmicks” and instead are looking at a workable approach, which is what “other European countries are doing”.

Ms Cooper also said the Government’s review of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), will be particularly focusing on cases where ministers have disagreed with the conclusions reached in the courts.

The review is looking at Article 8, the right to family life, in how it is applied to migration cases.

Several deportation attempts have been halted by how the ECHR clause has been interpreted in UK law.

Ministers have looked to a tougher approach in Denmark for inspiration.

“We continue to abide by international law, and it’s worth saying that it is because we are part of the ECHR we’ve been able to get these further agreements with France and with Germany,” the Home Secretary said.