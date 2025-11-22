Girl, 13, arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Swindon
Police have set up a perimeter around the house and tell residents to expect an increased presence in the area
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at her home in Swindon.
Police detained the teenager after finding a woman in her fifties who was not breathing at a property in Baydon Close, Moredon, on Friday.
Officers responded to reports of disorder at around 7pm with the woman declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Police later arrested the 13-year-old in connection with the incident and took her into custody for questioning, Wiltshire Police said.
A scene has been set up at the house while police work to understand the full circumstances around the woman's death.
Detective Inspector Darren Ambrose, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, confirmed that they had arrested a teenage girl in connection with the incident, and that police were not looking for anybody else.
Wiltshire police said that residents could still expect a greater police presence in the area.
A cordon will remain pending the investigation.
"This is a serious incident in which a woman has sadly died,” Det Insp Ambrose said, adding: “We would encourage people not to speculate on the circumstances around this incident.”
"We appreciate the concern that this may cause the local community. If you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to an officer."
The woman’s next of kin have been informed.