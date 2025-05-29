Body found in urgent underwater search for teenage girl who fell into reservoir
West Yorkshire emergency crews hunted for missing girl for nearly 24 hours
Police searching for a teenage girl who fell into the water at a reservoir in West Yorkshire have recovered a body.
An underwater search was carried out for nearly 24 hours after it was reported the girl had fallen into Baitings Dam reservoir near Ripponden, on Wednesday lunchtime.
Searches were launched straight away and continued throughout Thursday before the body was discovered during the afternoon.
West Yorkshire Police said they believed the body found was that of the girl, although formal identification was yet to take place, and they did not think her death was suspicious.
The girl’s family have been told of the discovery, officers added.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the reservoir at 1.17pm on Wednesday when the alarm was raised.
The emergency services, which included a hazardous area response team, continued to search as night fell.
After the body was found, detective inspector Laura Hall of Calderdale’s safeguarding team said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, the girl’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
“My thoughts go out to her family and friends at this very sad time.
“Our enquiries are continuing into the death in order to establish exactly what happened yesterday, but we do not believe it to be suspicious.”