Girl, 6, killed by car while walking with father

A six-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car in Stoke-on-Trent while out walking with her father.

Staffordshire Police said the the pair were hit around 7:15pm on Saturday on Endon Road, in the Norton area of the town.

Passers-by attempted to treat the girl, but police said she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her father is being treated for injuries.

The driver of the car was also treated for a head injury.

Inspector Lee Robinson, of Staffordshire Police, said in a statement: “The girl's family will be supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“We do not yet understand fully what has happened and so I'd urge people to avoid the area while we investigate and please not to speculate as to the circumstances.

“However, I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch and assist our enquiries."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 referring to incident 716 of June 19.