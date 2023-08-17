Girl, 14, dies after falling ill at top UK private school sports camp

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage girl died after falling ill at a summer sports camp held at one of the country’s leading private schools in Derbyshire.

The girl, 14, was taking part in a week-long event at Repton School when she became ill on Monday. The student was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Christians in Sport, organisers of the event held for children aged between 11 and 17, said it was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the news.

“We look to the comfort and hope we have in Jesus Christ and ask that you join us in prayer for the family and those impacted by this tragedy,” the spokesperson added.

The charity, based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, took the decision to end the sports camp following the girl’s death.

Repton School could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to reports that a 14-year-old girl had died after being taken ill in Repton on Monday.

“Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”