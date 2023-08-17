Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Girl, 14, dies after falling ill at top UK private school sports camp

Teenager is rushed to hospital after falling ill but is later pronounced dead

Matt Mathers
Thursday 17 August 2023 12:33
Comments
<p>Repton School, Derbyshire, is one of the country’s leading private schools </p>

Repton School, Derbyshire, is one of the country’s leading private schools

(Google)

A teenage girl died after falling ill at a summer sports camp held at one of the country’s leading private schools in Derbyshire.

The girl, 14, was taking part in a week-long event at Repton School when she became ill on Monday. The student was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Christians in Sport, organisers of the event held for children aged between 11 and 17, said it was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the news.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email matt.mathers@independent.co.uk

Recommended

“We look to the comfort and hope we have in Jesus Christ and ask that you join us in prayer for the family and those impacted by this tragedy,” the spokesperson added.

The charity, based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, took the decision to end the sports camp following the girl’s death.

Repton School could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said:  “We were called to reports that a 14-year-old girl had died after being taken ill in Repton on Monday.

“Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in