Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Girl, 11, dies in tragic water incident at Cornwall beauty spot

The girl died after going into water at Wacker Quay on the River Lynher near Torpoint on Saturday

Alex Ross
Sunday 17 August 2025 15:34 BST
Comments
The girl died in the River Lynher at village of Wacker Quay in Cornwall (Alamy/PA)
The girl died in the River Lynher at village of Wacker Quay in Cornwall (Alamy/PA)

An 11-year-old girl has died in a second tragic water incident this weekend.

Emergency services were called to Wacker Quay on the River Lynher near Torpoint at about 6pm on Saturday following concerns for a person in the water, police said.

Officers said the girl, from South Devon, was recovered and given emergency treatment but was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police were joined by HM Coastguard teams and paramedics in the search for the child.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Her next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The village of Wacker Quay is situated in an inlet of the River Lynher, and is popular for outdoor activities.

There is also a picnic area where visitors enjoy views across the Lynher Estuary, which is well-known for its bird wildlife.

It is the second child water tragedy this weekend.

On Saturday evening, a body was discovered in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy, last seen swimming in a Yorkshire river.

The child’s body was recovered from the River Swale close to Richmond Falls near Darlington at 10.45pm, and is yet to be identified. The boy’s family have been informed, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

