Girl, 13, dies in house fire near Liverpool as seven others escape

A man, a woman and five children escaped unharmed from the terraced house in Prescot, Merseyside

Ted Hennessey
Thursday 03 April 2025 23:55 BST
(PA Archive)

A 13-year-old girl has died in a house fire near Liverpool.

The blaze was found in the first-floor rear bedroom of a mid-terraced house in Kingsway, Prescot, late on Wednesday evening, Merseyside Police said.

A man, a woman and five children escaped unharmed but the teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire had been put out by around 12.30am on Thursday and neighbouring properties were checked for fire and smoke, police said.

A joint investigation involving the force and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young girl at this very sad time.”

