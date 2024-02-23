Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old girl was found dead in a canal just ten minutes after she was reported missing from her home.

Her family raised the alarm shortly after 4pm and she was found a short distance away in the water.

Emergency services and members of the public pulled her from Regent’s Canal in Islington, north London and attempted CPR, but she sadly died in hospital a few hours later.

The circumstances around her death are not believed to be suspicious, while her family is being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At 4.13pm on Saturday, 17 February we received a report that a five-year-old girl was missing from her home in Wharf Road, N1.

“Officers responded and carried out a search of the area.

“At 4:24pm the girl was found in a nearby canal. Officers and members of the public rescued her from the water and officers carried out CPR.

“Paramedics were called and the girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died at around 19:00hrs that evening.

“Her family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. Our enquiries are ongoing, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.”