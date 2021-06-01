Footage shows the moment a child was rescued after being carried out to sea on an inflatable dinghy.

The lifeboat crew can be seen heading to the young girl, who had become stranded a few hundreds metres from the shoreline in Wales.

She was found alone on a yellow inflatable that had drifted out off Kimnel Bay in the country’s northeast.

“Are you okay? Are you alright?” crew members ask the child as they approach.

“I’m very scared. Please help,” the crying child says.

She is helped into the lifeboat from the stranded yellow inflatable, shouting again: “Please help.”

“We’ll get you back to your parents, yeah?” a crew member tells the girl once in the boat.

She was then taken back to shore by the crew.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said one of their crews were called out to the incident on Monday afternoon.

The Rhyl lifeboat was at the scene within three minutes of being alerted, the charity said.

RNLI said the child’s family had kept a safety line connecting the inflatable to the shore, but it became detached.

The charity said “offshore wind and high tides” on the bank holiday “caused problems with inflatable toys, boats and balls being carried out to sea”.

The day before, the Rhyl inshore lifeboat received four calls over inflatable dinghies carried out to sea.

When the crews got to the scene of each incident, all inflatables were empty as those on board had managed to make it back to shore safely.