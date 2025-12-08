Hundreds of Girlguiding volunteers threaten to quit organisation over trans ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of Girlguiding volunteers have threatened to quit the organisation its recent ban on trans girls is not reversed.

It follows Tuesday’s announcement that Girlguiding, which has around 300,000 UK members across its Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers groups, will now only allow those recorded female at birth to join.

Volunteers say they were not consulted on the decision, which they believe contradicts the organisation's core values.

Amanda Jane Heather, who is leading a petition which has more than 200 signatures, said: “We cannot, in good conscience, uphold a policy that contradicts established safeguarding research, the lived experience of our members, and the inclusive ethos we were trained to deliver.

“Volunteers are taking this step not out of frustration alone, but out of deep concern.”

open image in gallery Girlguiding confirmed it will now only allow those recorded female at birth to join the organisation

The volunteers are yet to receive a response from Girlguiding acknowledging their intent to resign.

“Many of us who have signed the letter of intent to resign are long-standing volunteers who believe Girlguiding’s strength has always come from its inclusivity, compassion, and commitment to helping all girls grow in confidence.

“The recent decision to exclude transgender girls represents, for many of us, a fundamental departure from those values,” Ms Heather said.

While the decision to restrict new membership was put in place on Tuesday, there are no immediate changes for current members, with more information expected to be shared this week.

The policy change came nearly eight months after the Supreme Court’s ruling on biological sex, which Girlguiding said meant “many organisations across the country have been facing complex decisions about what it means for girls and women and for the wider communities affected”.

The organisation said the “difficult decision” had been made after “detailed considerations, expert legal advice and input from senior members, young members", its council and board of trustees.

A joint statement released last week by Girlguiding chairwoman of trustees, Denise Wilson, its chief executive Felicity Oswald and its chief guide Tracy Foster said: “Girlguiding believes strongly in inclusion, and we will continue to support young people and adults in marginalised groups. Over the next few months, we will explore potential ways to champion this value. A new task force will look at ways to do this, in partnership with members.

“While Girlguiding may feel a little different going forward, our core aims and principles will always endure and we remain committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect, particularly those from marginalised groups that have felt the biggest impact of this decision.”

But Ms Heather said many of the volunteers felt blindsided by the announcement.

open image in gallery The decision has faced backlash from trans rights campaigners ( Alamy/PA )

“The scale of the response reflects the level of distress the decision has caused. Many volunteers feel that this policy was implemented without meaningful consultation, without adequate justification, and without any clear evidence that trans inclusion has ever posed a safeguarding risk in Girlguiding.

“On the contrary, the evidence we do have, from Girlguiding’s own history of inclusive practice, as well as national and international youth-sector research - shows that trans inclusion strengthens wellbeing and safety within groups.”

Tammy Hymas, policy lead for TransActual, said: “It’s awful that an organisation, which would happily be inclusive and has been for many years, is being forced to exclude young trans girls by adults with bigotries and institutional power. There is no problem being solved here, only harm being done.”

The Independent has contacted Girlguiding for comment.