Women to continue having babies later in life, projections show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women in England and Wales are likely to continue having babies later in life than previous generations, as well as having smaller families, new figures suggest.

Girls turning 18 in 2025 are projected to have an average of 1.52 children during their life, down from an average of 1.95 children for their mothers and 2.04 children for their grandmothers.

This year’s 18-year-old females are also likely to have an average of one child per woman by the age of 35 – unlike their mothers’ generation, which had an average of one child per woman by the time they reached 31.

The figures are part of new analysis by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that explores for the first time how fertility levels could change among a future generation of women.

The results of the analysis are projections, not forecasts or predictions, as they are based on a study of past trends.

The ONS looked at fertility patterns for women born in 1978, the most recent group for which there was a complete set of family size data, together with patterns for their mothers’ generation – assumed to be those born in 1951 – and projections for their daughters’ generation, considered to be those born in 2007, who turn 18 this year.

Analysis shows the age at which women in England and Wales have children is increasing, with females born in 1978 having on average one child per woman by the time they reach 31, while for their mothers’ generation – born in 1951 – this occurred by the age of 26.

By projecting this trend forwards into the future, the ONS found that women born in 2007 are likely to have an average of one child per woman by the time they are 35.

For girls born in 2025, this is projected to occur by the time they are 36.

Commenting on the findings, Kerry Gadsdon of the ONS said: “This is the first time we have used analysis of past trends together with projected fertility patterns to explore fertility among a future generation of women.

“Our findings suggest those born in 2025 will on average go on to have babies later in life and to have smaller families, than previous generations of women.

“This would be a continuation of the current trend that we see when comparing fertility among women born in 1978 and 2007.

“The reasons behind when and if women have children are very personal.

“This may be driven by a range of factors including financial pressures and the timing of other life events such as partnership formation and moving into your own home generally happening later.”