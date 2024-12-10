Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A renewed appeal has been launched for information after the skeletal remains of a man were found in south Wales nearly five decades ago.

Known as the Glamorgan Man, the man’s body was discovered in a remote woodland area of Rheola Forest in Neath Port Talbot on 9 December 1979.

It is believed he died between nine and 18 months before he was found, and may have been a possible visitor from South Africa.

Locate International, a charity that helps identify missing or unidentified people, said the man would have walked with a distinctive limp, given that his right knee was fused when his remains were discovered.

He was between 5’ 8” and 5’ 10” tall, had light brown hair streaked with grey and estimated to be between 40 to 60 years old.

open image in gallery A Salvation Testament with the name D. Malan was found with his remains ( Locate International )

Volunteers working for the organisation hope that someone in Wales or South Africa may recognise him, despite the lengthy period of time since his discovery.

Among his few possessions discovered next to his body was a brown imitation leather briefcase carrying a Salvation Testament with the name D Malan, and an address for a PO Box in Randburg, Johannesburg.

He was also carrying a South African Airways timetable, a map of South Wales and west of England and headed notepaper from the Sheraton Heathrow Hotel.

The individual wore brown twill trousers with a size 30″ inside leg, a blue shirt, a light brown V neck jumper size 40” chest, grey socks and brown size 8 shoes. He had a holdall containing grey trousers, 2 more shirts and a pair of green socks.

Anyone with information can submit it via their online website and can remain anonymous.