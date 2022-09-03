Six-month-old baby dies in Glasgow flat as police launch investigation

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A six-month-old baby girl has died in a flat in Glasgow.

Police and paramedics were called to the property in the Summerston area of the city at around 9am on Saturday over concerns for the child’s welfare.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Scotland said.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the baby’s death, the force added.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called following the sudden death of a 6- month-old baby girl in the Balmartin Road area of Summerston, Glasgow around 9am on Saturday, 3 September, 2022.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”