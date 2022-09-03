Six-month-old baby dies in Glasgow flat as police launch investigation
Baby girl was pronounced dead on scene
A six-month-old baby girl has died in a flat in Glasgow.
Police and paramedics were called to the property in the Summerston area of the city at around 9am on Saturday over concerns for the child’s welfare.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Scotland said.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of the baby’s death, the force added.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called following the sudden death of a 6- month-old baby girl in the Balmartin Road area of Summerston, Glasgow around 9am on Saturday, 3 September, 2022.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
