Residents were evacuated twice after a bomb squad made two separate discoveries of suspected military-grade “ordnance” in a quiet Glasgow street.

Locals were told to leave their homes just yards from a children’s play area after the discovery of the device in Banavie Road at around midday Tuesday.

Police Scotland confirmed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit visited the property where they declared the device “inert” and removed it from the garden.

The tense stand-off seemed to relax with residents allowed to return to their homes until another piece of ordnance was discovered inside the home.

A photographer working close to the scene said he saw a fire engine race towards Banavie Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Tuesday 12 September 2023, police were called to a property in Banavie Road, Glasgow, following the discovery of suspected ordnance in a back garden.

“EOD attended and confirmed the device was inert, posed no risk to the public and removed it from the garden.

“The cordon was stood down and residents were allowed back into their homes.

“Shortly afterwards a second item, suspected to be ordnance, was discovered within the property.

“The cordon was put back in place until EOD returned to examine the item, which was confirmed as inert and removed from the property.

They added the incident has now been stood down.