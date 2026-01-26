Edinburgh and Glasgow top London as UK nightlife hotspots, Uber finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Edinburgh and Glasgow are the UK’s nightlife hotspots, beating London with the biggest proportion of late-night journeys, Uber has said.

Data from the global ride-hailing app sheds light on travel, socialising and takeaway trends from across the UK by analysing millions of trips and deliveries.

Edinburgh took the top spot with the highest proportion of journeys made between 10pm and 4am, cementing the Scottish capital’s position as a cultural hub with a thriving pub, bar and club scene.

Glasgow came a close second, with Scots out and about in the early hours, while London was third, with people across the city taking trips to popular venues such as Fabric nightclub.

Separate data from rival taxi app Bolt late last year had shown a 15% increase in night-time activity over 2025, compared to 2024, with the peak time to go out shifting from 11pm on Saturdays to midnight.

On the other hand, Uber analysis showed Birmingham to be the city of early risers, with more trips booked between 6am and 8am than anywhere else in the UK, pointing to it being a hotspot for commuters.

While eight in ten of the country’s top requested destinations were train stations, tourist spots were also in high demand, with the likes of London’s Hyde Park, Edinburgh Castle and The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool the most sought after in their respective cities.

Meanwhile, data from Uber Eats, the food delivery arm of the transport giant, said major cities and university hubs like Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds were a hive for late-night deliveries, and the areas among those most likely to place orders between 10pm and 4am.

Chinese food remained the most searched for on the app in 2025, but searches for sushi, pizza and Thai food more than doubled during the year.

A trend which dominated the year was the matcha craze, reflected in the app’s data with searches for the Japanese green tea powder drink soaring by 700% year on year.

Andrew Brem, regional general manager for Uber UK, said: ” Whether it’s scouting shops on Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile, indulging in a treat at Cadbury World or learning about the Fab Four at the Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool, people are embracing their passions and the country’s iconic destinations.”

Here the Press Association shows most requested destinations in 10 UK cities by category, according to Uber’s data:

– London

Tourist destination – British MuseumEvents – ExCel LondonNightlife – FabricRestaurant – The Ivy, SohoHotel – The RitzShopping – Harrods

– Manchester

Tourist destination – People’s History MuseumEvents – Co-op LiveNightlife – Soup KitchenRestaurant – ManaHotel – The DakotaShopping – Piccadilly (Market Street)

– Birmingham

Tourist destination – Cadbury WorldEvents – NECNightlife – LAB11Restaurant – OpheemHotel – The Grand HotelShopping – The Bullring

– Leeds

Tourist destination – Royal Armouries MuseumEvents – First Direct ArenaNightlife – Mint WarehouseRestaurant – The Man Behind the CurtainHotel – The Queen’s HotelShopping – Corn Exchange

– Liverpool

Tourist destination – Beatles StoryEvents – ACC LiverpoolNightlife – Heebie JeebiesRestaurant – MarayHotel – Titanic Hotel

– Newcastle

Tourist destination – Newcastle castleEvents – Utilita ArenaNightlife – DigitalRestaurant – House of TidesHotel – Jesmond Dene HouseShopping – Grey Street

– Nottingham

Tourist destination – Nottingham CastleEvents – Motorpoint ArenaNightlife – Rock CityRestaurant – Sat BainsHotel – Hart’s HotelShopping – Old Market Square

– Glasgow

Tourist destination – Kelvingrove GalleryEvents – OVO HydroNightlife – Sub ClubRestaurant – The GannetHotel – Kimpton Blythswood

– Edinburgh

Tourist destination – Edinburgh CastleEvents – Edinburgh International Conference CentreNightlife – Cabaret VoltaireRestaurant – The KitchinHotel – The BalmoralShopping – Royal Mile

– Cardiff

Tourist destination – Cardiff CastleEvents – Principality StadiumNightlife – Clwb Ifor BachRestaurant – The Potted PigHotel – voco St David’s