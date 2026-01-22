Hospital infections whistleblowers still owed ‘genuine’ apology, inquiry told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three whistleblowers who raised concerns about the hospital infections scandal are still owed a “genuine” apology, their lawyer had told an inquiry.

The three doctors were treated in a “wholly unacceptable way” by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) after they sought to raise concerns about the water supply at the flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, the lawyer said.

Dr Teresa Inkster, Dr Christine Peters and Dr Penelope Redding say they are still not satisfied the necessary changes have taken place at the Glasgow hospital in order to keep patients safe.

Their representative Helen Watts KC gave closing submissions at the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry in Edinburgh on Thursday.

The inquiry has been examining the design and construction of the QEUH and the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC), which are on the same campus.

It was launched in the wake of deaths linked to infections, including that of 10-year-old Milly Main in 2017.

In written closing submissions, the health board accepted there was probably a “causal connection” between infections suffered by patients and the hospital environment, in particular the water system.

NHSGGC has offered a “sincere and unreserved apology” to the patients and families affected, and said the QEUH and RHC are safe today.

It also admitted the three whistleblowers were not treated “as they ought to have been” and “the process had a significant impact on their wellbeing”.

Ms Watts told Lord Brodie’s inquiry the three doctors had acted in good faith throughout and are still concerned about safety in the hospital environment.

She said: “The whistleblowers do still have significant concerns about the extent the necessary changes have been implemented.

“In particular among the senior managers on the infection prevention and control team at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

She said members of NHSGGC’s senior management had not acted in a “well-intentioned” way towards them.

Discussing the health board’s recent admissions and apologies, she said: “This sentiment is expressed in GGC’s closing submissions for the first time, at the very end of this inquiry and at the end of a decade of treatment of the whistleblowers that has been at times wholly unacceptable.

“A meaningful and a genuinely-felt apology is really important to the whistleblowers.

“This is not for reasons of personal or professional vanity.”

She said the three whistleblowers are “highly experienced and highly-trained doctors” who are experts in microbiology and infection control.

Senior managers who had dismissed the trio’s concerns are still working at the health board, Ms Watts said.

She told the inquiry: “My clients were said by these individuals to be acting in bad faith, to be attention-seeking, sensationalising or ignoring basic, identified principles of infection control.

“A genuine apology from those who are actually responsible for what went wrong here would go some way to demonstrating real remorse and a real desire to learn from the serious mistakes of the past.”

The health board had only apologised for a “culture” at the organisation rather than specific failings, she said.

NHSGGC said earlier: “We offer our sincere and unreserved apology to the patients and families affected.

“We want to reassure patients and families that the QEUH and RHC are safe today. Ensuring the safe care of our patients is our key priority at all times.

“Comprehensive steps have been taken to address past physical defects in the building and a significant programme of maintenance and monitoring is in place. Our staff are committed to providing safe, high-quality care.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further at this time while the inquiry is ongoing.”