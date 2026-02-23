Evidence around unsolved murder of Glasgow man Alexander Blue under review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A review of the evidence in the 23-year-old unsolved murder of a Glasgow businessman is taking place, as the victim’s brother says it is an “absolute disgrace” that to this day no-one has been charged over the crime.

Alexander Blue was found badly beaten outside his home in Glasgow’s west end in June 2002.

The 41-year-old, who ran a company called the Taxi Centre, died in hospital two days later from massive head injuries.

A neighbour had found him injured on the driveway of his home on Dundonald Road in the upmarket Dowanhill area.

Despite repeated police appeals, no one has been charged over the murder and the case remains unresolved after two decades.

Alexander’s older brother Billy Blue has been seeking justice for years.

With the 25-year-anniversary of Alexander’s death approaching in June next year, he said the police and Crown Office should “hang their heads in shame” if no one is charged by that point.

He told the Press Association he felt the family had been “brushed off” by police and the legal system, saying: “How bad does it have to get before you get an outside force in?

“You have to get justice, you can’t let people kill people and just get away with it.”

Alexander’s brother believes there is enough evidence to identify the culprit behind his brother’s death, saying it was “no ordinary murder”.

Billy, from Glasgow, said: “It’s been known for a considerable length of time who’s responsible for Alec’s murder.

“I would like to see them brought to justice, it would be a vindication.”

He said the Crown Office was “definitely” reviewing evidence around the case.

Billy, 67, said: “What was horrendous was my mother lost her son, and that’s always been my driving force.

“She’s never got over that. She’ll never get over what happened that day.”

Billy says the looming 25-year anniversary of Alexander’s death may spur the police on to take more action on the case.

He has had recent meetings with police and Crown Office officials including the Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC. Both agencies have promised to keep him updated.

He said: “I think they know what’s coming in about 18 months, if they get to that point with total failure.

“The fact that nobody’s been charged with murder is a disappointment.

“But the fact that nobody’s been charged with anything related to that murder is an absolute disgrace.”

He was critical of Police Scotland, saying his family has been treated like “garbage” for years.

The Crown Office said it works closely with the police to review unresolved homicides to ascertain if there are any new evidential developments.

A spokesman said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service recognise the suffering of families who have been denied justice.

“The murder of Alexander Blue remains an unresolved homicide and we are absolutely committed to reviewing such cases along with Police Scotland.

“Unresolved homicides are never closed, and we work closely with police to explore any new evidential developments which would allow us to bring such cases to court.

“The Blue family will continue to be kept informed should any significant developments come to light.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This is obviously still a difficult time for the Blue family who have suffered distress and heartache over the last two decades as they seek answers and justice for Alexander.

“Police Scotland never considers cases closed and this case remains under review. There is no barrier over the passage of time to the investigation of unresolved homicide cases.

“Homicide Governance and Review actively keeps all undetected and unresolved homicides under review and meets regularly with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in an attempt to review these cases and pursue resolution. We will continue to update the families of the victims of such crimes with any new developments, where appropriate.

“Police Scotland along with our partners in the Scottish Police Authority Forensic Services, continue to relentlessly pursue advances in technology and investigative approaches which help bring those responsible for serious and violent crimes to justice and provide answers for families of the victims of such crimes.

“Scientific and forensic developments, combined with information from the public and determined investigative work can yield new opportunities in such cases.”