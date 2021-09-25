Police launch criminal investigation into four deaths at Scottish hospital

Police have launched a criminal investigation into four deaths at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital – including that of a 10-year-old girl.

Officers will look into how Milly Main contracted a fatal infection while being treated at the Royal Hospital for Children – part of the QEUH campus.

Two other unnamed children’s deaths will be assessed as part of the investigation, as well as that of a 73-year-old woman.

It comes after Milly’s mother Kimberly Darroch told a review this week that her daughter’s death had been “murder”.

She spoke out as part of the Scottish Hospitals inquiry, which is currently looking at issues with the construction of facilities in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.

"My view is that the hospital should be closed,” she said. “I don't think it's safe…I feel like the health board need to be punished for all of this."

Milly died in 2017 after contracting stenotrophomonas - an infection found in water – while beating treated for leukaemia.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has now instructed police to investigate, a spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

They said: "The Procurator Fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of three children and a 73-year-old woman at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus, Glasgow.

"The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."

The spokesman added: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service is committed to supporting the work of the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry and contributing positively and constructively to that work."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Our investigation is at a very early stage, it would be inappropriate to comment further."