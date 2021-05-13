Police have released two men detained by immigration officials after crowds swarmed the street for hours to block their van from leaving.

Officers said they were freeing the men for the safety of everyone involved following a stand-off in Glasgow that lasted from 9.30am until after 5pm.

The men were let out of the van and away, surrounded by a large number of police officers, and waved to the cheering crowds.

Earlier, hundreds of residents had surrounded the Border Agency van in Pollokshields to try to prevent immigration officers from removing the pair. One person lay underneath the van.

The protest prompted first minister Nicola Sturgeon to accuse the Home Office of creating “a dangerous and unacceptable situation”.

Three protesters were arrested, according to the No Evictions Network campaign group.

Some in the crowds were especially angry that the attempted removal of the Muslim men took place on the holiday of Eid.

Announcing the men’s release, Police Scotland said in a statement: “In order to protect the safety, public health and wellbeing of all people involved in the detention and subsequent protest in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, today, Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland has, following a suitable risk assessment, taken the operational decision to release the men detained by UK Immigration Enforcement back into their community meantime.

“In order to facilitate this quickly and effectively, Police Scotland is asking members of the public to disperse from the street as soon as possible.

“Please take care when leaving the area and follow the directions of the officers on the street.”

One of the men, Lakhvir Singh, 34, from India, said through a translator: “I’ve been astonished and overwhelmed by the support I’ve received from the people of Glasgow.

“At around 9.30am immigration enforcement carried out a raid and we were taken to security in the van.

“There were only five or six people at the time but word spread and then there were crowds of hundreds.

“We are so grateful for the support.”

During the day, Ms Sturgeon had said her office was making urgent enquiries and stood “ready to offer any necessary assistance to those detained”.

Scotland’s Justice Secretary and MSP for Glasgow Pollok Humza Yousaf asked to speak to home secretary Priti Patel about the events.

He tweeted: “This UK Border Force Operation, in Polloksheilds, the heart of the Muslim community, on Eid is a demonstration of the UK Govt’s hostile environment.

“I have asked to speak to the Home Secretary to gain further details & make clear just how unacceptable this situation is.”

Mohammad Asif, director of the Afghan Human Rights Foundation, said the two men were Muslim and had come from war-torn countries.

“We’re here against the hostile environment created by the Tories and the British state,” he said.

“And it’s on Eid, you know... the guys are not even allowed to pray. How do you do that in a democratic society? It’s a sad day.”

Sophie, of No Evictions Network, who did not want to give her second name, told The Independent the two men from the same address had had no chance to eat, drink or use the toilet since being put in the van around 9.30am.

“We just don’t agree anyone should be forcibly removed from their homes under any circumstances,” she said. “Their neighbours clearly care about them.”

She added that although the protest was effectively stopping the men getting access to facilities, they did not agree with the alternative – the men going to an immigration detention centre.

Sabir Zazai, chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, tweeted it was “shocking, disgraceful and racist” if houses were raided amid the pandemic, and during Eid.

One neighbour who joined the protest, said: “I’d ask Christians to reflect on what it would feel like to have your house raided on Christmas Day.”

The Independent has asked the Home Office to comment.

Police Scotland insisted the force did not assist in the removal of asylum-seekers officers were there to police the protest and to ensure public safety.