Inquiry hearing into death of asylum seeker shot by police after hotel stabbings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Proceedings for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death of an asylum seeker who was shot by police after stabbing six people at a hotel are due to begin later.

Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh was shot and killed by police after he stabbed and seriously injured six people and attempts to use non-lethal weapons were unsuccessful.

Scotland’s Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain decided it is in the public interest to hold a discretionary fatal accident inquiry into the incident at the Park Inn Hotel in Glasgow on June 26 2020.

Those injured by the 28-year-old Sudanese man included three asylum seekers, two hotel workers and police officer David Whyte who had responded to the initial emergency call.

A preliminary hearing will take place at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday ahead of the FAI which will take place at a later date yet to be determined.

Mr Bosh was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

The Crown Office said the decision to hold an inquiry follows a thorough and independent investigation by prosecutors into the wider circumstances leading to his death.

Previous investigation by prosecutors found police acted swiftly and decisively with the intention of protecting lives and that their actions were “legitimate and proportionate”.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred, and establishing what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.