Trespass to design 2026 Commonwealth Games uniforms again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Outdoor clothing manufacturer Trespass is to design and produce the uniform for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games workforce and volunteers – for the second time.

The company has been appointed by Glasgow 2026 as its official uniform partner and will be responsible for supplying the uniform that will be worn by thousands next summer.

It comes after the Glasgow-based company designed the red, white and grey uniform worn by the workforce and volunteers at the Commonwealth Games in the city in 2014.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games is expected to feature around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories who will compete across 10 sports and six Para sports at four venues.

The Trespass brand, which has 299 stores around the world, was established in 1984 in Glasgow by Afzal and Akmal Khushi.

They said: “It’s great to be back. When we designed the uniform in 2014, we thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So, getting the chance to be part of the Games again, in our home city, and design a second uniform is truly special.

“We know how important the uniform is for uniting the Games workforce and we’re now working hard to create a design that’s the perfect fit for Glasgow 2026.”

Glasgow was last year announced as the host of the 2026 Games after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to rising costs.

Jade Gallagher, chief operating officer of Glasgow 2026, said: “It’s great to welcome back Trespass to the Games as a returning sponsor for 2026.

“The Games uniform means so much to our volunteers and is the first thing athletes and spectators will see as they approach our iconic venues.

“It is important that we have the best team producing it and we’re confident that with Trespass as our partner we will deliver a sustainable and iconic uniform design that will make Scotland and Glasgow proud.

“The people of Glasgow are truly at the heart of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, so it feels fitting that Trespass, a homegrown brand with over 40 years of experience in activewear and a sponsor of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, is returning to design another uniform that will celebrate the city’s vibrant culture and unique heritage.”

Sarah Quinn, a Glasgow 2014 volunteer, said she is looking forward to seeing the new design.

She said: “Receiving my uniform at the 2014 Commonwealth Games was the moment everything became real.

“Wearing it gave me a sense of belonging to such a unique and exciting experience.

“I can’t wait to see the 2026 design.”