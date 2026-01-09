£40,000 reward in fresh appeal for information about murder of Glenn Quinn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A £40,000 reward has been offered in a fresh appeal for information about the murder of Glenn Quinn in Carrickfergus six years ago.

The 47-year-old was found beaten to death at his home in Ashleigh Park in the Co Antrim town on January 4 2020 in what police have termed a “callous and merciless attack”.

He was found by officers shortly before 6.30pm that day as they responded to information that he had been assaulted with baseball bats and had sustained head injuries and a broken arm.

A fresh police appeal for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible is being backed by a reward of up to £40,000.

This reward comprises £20,000 from the independent charity Crimestoppers and £20,000 offered by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Detective Inspector Jack Kelly said it has been a long six years for Mr Quinn’s family to “suffer without the answers or justice that they deserve”.

He said he believes Mr Quinn was attacked by a group of men inside his home at some stage in the days leading up to his body being discovered.

“This was a callous and merciless attack that I believe was premeditated by those involved. Glenn was a defenceless man and would have suffered a slow and painful death,” he said.

“I still believe that there are people out there who know what happened that day and who know who was responsible for the attack.

“Glenn was a much-loved member of the local community and the insurmountable weight of his loss is still felt heavily today by those who knew and loved him. The conscience of those with information to share must weigh heavily on them.

“Our request to those people remains the same: please come forward and share any information you have. Help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Mr Quinn’s relatives urged anyone with information to come forward.

“As a family we fully support the Major Investigation Team and the investigation into Glenn’s murder,” they said.

“Our main aim over the last six years has always been that Glenn would not be forgotten about, and that those responsible would ultimately be brought before the courts.

“Glenn’s face is on banners all over his home town, we would ask anyone who holds any information in relation to his cowardly murder to have a look at Glenn, remember the kind, decent man he was and to come forward to police or Crimestoppers.

“Glenn did not deserve to have his life taken from him so violently, those responsible must be held accountable.”

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers said when it is contacted computer IP addresses are never traced.

“Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. We are independent of the police and guarantee complete anonymity,” they said.

“The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when speaking to our contact centre or when completing an anonymous online form via our website.”

Contact Crimestoppers online at crimestoppers-uk.org or call the 24/7 contact centre on 0800 555111.