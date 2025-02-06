Claim received for £83.4m EuroMillions jackpot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A claim has been received on the £83.4 million EuroMillions jackpot prize from the draw on January 24, operator Allwyn has said.

Allwyn said the lucky ticket-holder, who was in possession of their ticket for 13 days before registering their claim, placed them at number 23 on The National Lottery’s “most spectacular” wins of all time.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news, and we are delighted that this jaw-dropping EuroMillions jackpot prize has now been claimed.

We will now focus on supporting this ticket-holder through the process so they can start enjoying their win as soon as possible Andy Carter, Allwyn

“Everyone dreams of that huge win when they buy their EuroMillions ticket – and for this lucky ticket-holder this dream has become a reality. Imagine all the possibilities that are now within their grasp.

“We will now focus on supporting this ticket-holder through the process so they can start enjoying their win as soon as possible.”

Once the EuroMillions ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

Allwyn said there would be no information about whether they were an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decided to go public.

The ticket holder matched all five main numbers 02, 11, 19, 30, 49 – and the Lucky Star numbers which were 03 and 08.

The £84 million jackpot still falls some way short of the biggest EuroMillions wins by UK players.

An anonymous UK ticketholder scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022.

Just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticketholder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year.