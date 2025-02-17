Unions back strike action at Scottish Water in pay row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of Scottish Water staff have backed strike action in a pay dispute.

The GMB, Unite and Unison unions said their members voted for walkouts and action short of a strike such as an overtime ban.

The ballot closed on Monday with results published after it emerged Scottish Water’s executive team was awarded £329,000 in bonuses and benefits in 2023/24.

Members of the three unions were balloted when talks collapsed after a 3.4% pay rise offer from the publicly owned utility company was rejected.

Last month, Scottish Water announced bills in Scotland were to rise by 9.9% in April.

More than 60% of those voting at each union backed a strike – 65% at Unison, 67% at GMB and 71% at Unite – while more than 70% backed action short of a strike – at 73%, 67% and 80% respectively.

Unison represents more than 1,000 workers at Scottish Water and had a 69% turnout, while 61% of GMB members voted and Unite said there was a “high turnout” of its 500 members.

Unison Scotland regional organiser Emma Phillips said: “No one wants to disrupt services. Scottish Water staff know the provision of clean, fresh water and dealing with sewage for homes and businesses is vital, but feel they have no choice.

“Their pay has not kept up with inflation over the past 10 years, and most staff get paid less than £31,000 per year. By contrast, senior managers ensure their own annual pay is measured in hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“What’s needed is a sensible solution that gives hard-working staff a pay rise that’s fair.”

The strong backing for industrial action should come as no surprise with executive pay hitting eye-watering levels Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary

Claire Greer, GMB Scotland organiser, said: “Our members are again being forced to fight for a fair pay rise from a company where the top executives are taking home record bonus payments.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s 500-strong membership at Scottish Water is angry at the double standards gripping the executives of the public body.

“The strong backing for industrial action should come as no surprise with executive pay hitting eye-watering levels while a poor pay offer remains on the table.”

The unions will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans before giving Scottish Water two weeks’ notice of action if there is no agreement.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “No-one benefits from industrial action. We would encourage the trade unions to rejoin negotiations so we can settle this matter amicably.

“Scottish Water remains committed to reaching an agreement with our unions that avoids industrial action.

“As a responsible employer, we want to make sure our people are paid fairly. That’s why we’ve offered a 3.4% rise, significantly above inflation, with a guaranteed £1,400 minimum increase. This means those in lower salary grades receive the highest percentage increase in Scottish Water.”

The spokesperson said contingency plans are being put in place to protect essential services for customers ahead of any possible industrial action, adding: “We will do all we can to ensure customers do not experience any disruption to their water supplies and that treatment of the country’s waste water continues as usual, despite the possible industrial action.”