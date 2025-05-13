Around 800 goats killed in huge East Yorkshire barn fire
It is estimated that 200 goats survived the blaze
Hundreds of goats have been killed in a barn fire in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service estimates that approximately 800 goats died in the blaze.
Six fire engines attended the scene in Marsh Road after the fire brigade received a call at 4.51pm on Monday to a fire in the village of Ottringham, in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform as they remained on scene battling the blaze until 7pm that same day.
The barn contained approximately 1,000 goats, of which there were approximately 200 survivors.
The brigade said the fire started accidentally after a heat lamp fell over and came into contact with straw covering the barn floor.
A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4.51pm on Monday 12 May to a fire in a barn in Ottringham. We had six fire engines in attendance and an aerial ladder platform, and firefighters were on scene until 7pm the same day.
“Approximately 800 goats died in the fire and we were told approx. 1,000 goats in the barn, so 200-ish survived. The fire started accidentally after a heat lamp fell over and came into contact with straw.”
