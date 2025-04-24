Inquest into death of nurse killed when hit by a car adjourned for investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nurse killed when she was struck by a car while walking with her family died from injuries to her head and spine, an inquest heard.

Dominyka Jonikaite, 25, was hit by a grey BMW 3 Series on London Road outside Crawley Leisure Park shortly after 8.30pm on 12 April.

She was walking with her 12-year-old sister and their cousin, a 19-year-old woman, who were both “seriously injured” and taken to hospital.

Despite efforts from emergency services, Ms Jonikaite died at the scene.

A 33-year-old man from Crawley who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving while unfit through drugs has been released on bail.

On Thursday, an inquest into Ms Jonikaite’s death was opened and then suspended as police investigations continue.

Area Coroner for West Sussex, Joseph Turner said her death was “plainly violent”, meaning he was required to open the inquest.

A post-mortem investigation, conducted by Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl, found the provisional cause of death was craniocervical trauma, the inquest heard.

The coroner then adjourned the inquest due to the ongoing police investigation.

Born in Lithuania, Ms Jonikaite had graduated from a degree in Biomedical Science from Bangor University and was working as a blood and transplant nurse.

A GoFundMe page which has raised over £16,000 was set up to help her family pay for the funeral and other financial burdens resulting from the crash.

‘This has left a devastating impact on the family who are struggling to come to terms with sudden loss and injuries of their baby girls,’ a family friend wrote on the appeal page.

The inquest is due to resume on January 26 next year.