Golden eagles could make a comeback in England after 150 years
The species was wiped out in England in the 19th century after being seen as a threat to livestock
England could soon welcome back golden eagles after more than 150 years, following a study that has identified sufficient suitable habitats for their reintroduction.
While these majestic birds of prey are occasionally spotted in northern regions like Northumberland, these individuals are part of Scotland's expanding population.
The species was eradicated from England in the 19th century, largely due to persecution by those who perceived them as a threat to livestock and game birds.
The last resident golden eagle in England vanished from its Lake District reserve in 2015.
Now, Environment Secretary Steve Reed is overseeing ambitious plans to bring the birds back, a development first reported by The Guardian.
It is understood that a forthcoming feasibility study by Forestry England, though not due for publication for several months, is set to conclude that England possesses the capacity to support a thriving golden eagle population.
If such a scheme were to go ahead, it would likely mirror methods used to reintroduce red kites and sea eagles in other parts of the UK.
Duncan Orr-Ewing, the head of species and land management at the bird charity the RSBP, told the Guardian the survival of golden eagle populations in England depended in the availability of prey.
“The main prey of golden eagles are things like grouse, rabbits, hares. But they can also take other things like deer calves, we’ve seen badgers, fox cubs, all of these sort of things. And you’ve got grouse moor estates. So I don’t think prey availability is going to be a problem,” he told the newspaper.
Defra said a reintroduction programme would also involve public engagement, and consider the impact of golden eagles on other species and the wider environment.
A spokesperson for the department said: “The recovery of golden eagles offers hope for the future of the species in Britain. Any next steps of their reintroduction in England will be set out in due course.”