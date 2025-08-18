Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England could soon welcome back golden eagles after more than 150 years, following a study that has identified sufficient suitable habitats for their reintroduction.

While these majestic birds of prey are occasionally spotted in northern regions like Northumberland, these individuals are part of Scotland's expanding population.

The species was eradicated from England in the 19th century, largely due to persecution by those who perceived them as a threat to livestock and game birds.

The last resident golden eagle in England vanished from its Lake District reserve in 2015.

Now, Environment Secretary Steve Reed is overseeing ambitious plans to bring the birds back, a development first reported by The Guardian.

It is understood that a forthcoming feasibility study by Forestry England, though not due for publication for several months, is set to conclude that England possesses the capacity to support a thriving golden eagle population.

If such a scheme were to go ahead, it would likely mirror methods used to reintroduce red kites and sea eagles in other parts of the UK.

A population of golden eagles could be reintroduced in England, a study is set to conclude ( Phil Wilkinson/The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project )

Duncan Orr-Ewing, the head of species and land management at the bird charity the RSBP, told the Guardian the survival of golden eagle populations in England depended in the availability of prey.

“The main prey of golden eagles are things like grouse, rabbits, hares. But they can also take other things like deer calves, we’ve seen badgers, fox cubs, all of these sort of things. And you’ve got grouse moor estates. So I don’t think prey availability is going to be a problem,” he told the newspaper.

Defra said a reintroduction programme would also involve public engagement, and consider the impact of golden eagles on other species and the wider environment.

A spokesperson for the department said: “The recovery of golden eagles offers hope for the future of the species in Britain. Any next steps of their reintroduction in England will be set out in due course.”