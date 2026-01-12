Jessie Buckley’s Golden Globes win ‘powerfully inspirational’ for Irish students

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie Buckley’s Golden Globes win is “powerfully inspirational” for students, her Co Tipperary secondary school has said.

The Kerrywoman picked up the best actress prize for her portrayal of William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway in the big-screen adaptation of a book about the death of their son, which inspired the playwright to write Hamlet.

Buckley’s performance in Hamnet has already earned her a win at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards and she is seen as a contender for an Oscars nomination.

Ireland’s president Catherine Connolly and premier Micheal Martin both congratulated Buckley on her “richly deserved” win.

Buckley’s native town of Killarney was “pinching itself” after her success and an all-girls convent school in Co Tipperary, which Buckley attended for five years, said it was “deeply proud” of her.

“It is with immense pride and joy that Ursuline Secondary School celebrates the outstanding achievement of past pupil, Jessie Buckley, who has just won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in Hamnet,” it said in a statement to the Press Association.

“As a school, we are deeply proud of her achievements.

“From the moment she took to the stage in the school hall here in the Ursuline, it was clear Jessie had a special talent.

“From school productions to musical theatre to Hollywood, she has proven herself to be a gifted actor and her stunning portrayal of Anne Hathaway in Hamnet proves this yet again.

“Jessie played three leading roles in our school musicals, Freddy in Chess, Adam in Children of Eden and Tony in West Side Story and her star quality was evident even from those earliest roles.

“This Golden Globe Award is richly deserved recognition of Jessie’s extraordinary ability and hard work.

“It is an inspiration for Ursuline students to see one of their own recognised on the global stage.

“For our current students, Jessie’s story is powerfully inspirational.

“She exemplifies the values we cherish at Ursuline – excellence, perseverance, creativity and humility.

“Her journey demonstrates that students from Irish schools can reach the highest levels of achievement in any field they choose.

“When Jessie visited us in 2019, to speak to the entire school, she told them that as young girls they should never be afraid of their own potential, and reminded them that they are more powerful than they can even begin to imagine.

“She remains a shining example of this, and of what can be achieved with talent and dedication.

“We are immensely proud to have been part of her journey and to watch her continue to flourish.”

A cousin of Buckley’s, radio presenter Brendan Fuller, said Killarney was “pinching itself” at her success.

“We stayed up until the wee hours last night until about 4 o’clock in the morning and just still pinching myself,” Mr Fuller told RTE Radio.

“The town is pinching itself today because her talent is connecting and moving and inspiring people all over the world, but she’s done that to Killarney town since 2008, when she was on that BBC show (I’d Do Anything).

“Seeing that talent that she has to pretend to be other people and she does that so amazingly well, but as her family member it’s incredible to see that she’s even better at being herself through it all.

“Through the Golden Globe nominations, through the Golden Globe wins, she goes up and gives an amazing speech, and has that lovely genuine laugh that’s so rare to be heard on a Hollywood stage.

“She’s just incredible, we’re so proud of her.”

Speaking about a home video of her Irish dancing, he added: “It was clear and obvious to see now that you look back that she was the diamond in the rough.

“We’re just so incredibly proud and I think the whole town is.”

Fiona Crowley, of the Fiona Crowley Stage School, said Buckley stood out from a young age.

She said: “Jessie was part of our stage school family and we were very proud to have her and siblings all come to the stage school, and she worked with us for a little while and, even at that time, you could see she stood out among people.”

Ms Crowley also praised her “humility and grace”, pointing out that during her Golden Globes speech she thanked a man who made soup on set.

“In Killarney, we’re just so proud of her.”