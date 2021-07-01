Two men die in West Sussex plane crash

Two men have died in West Sussex following a light aircraft crash at an airfield near Chichester.

Sussex Police said a 65-year-old from Bulls Cross and a 58-year-old from Gosport died in the incident which occurred just north of Goodwood Airfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The emergency services, including the police, fire service and ambulance crews, attended the scene at just past 4:30pm.

Meanwhile, people are being advised to avoid the area, while nearby roads have been closed.

In a statement, police said: “A 65-year-old man from Bulls Cross and a 58-year-old man from Gosport have sadly died following a light aircraft crash just north of Goodwood Airfield this afternoon.

“Officers are providing support to their families at this difficult time.”

It added that the Air Accidents Investigation Branch have been told but that at the moment, no further information is available.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service explained: “We were called to reports of an incident involving a light aircraft off New Road near Chichester at 4:38pm this afternoon.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised a crew from Chichester Fire Station along with the service’s Technical Rescue Unit to the scene.

“Our crew booked away from the scene at 5:29pm, but members of the public are urged to avoid the area for the time being to allow emergency service staff to work safely.”