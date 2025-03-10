Latest multibank launched to donate surplus goods to families

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A charity co-founded by former prime minister Gordon Brown will launch its latest multibank on Monday with a pledge to donate surplus goods to thousands more families.

The West Midlands Multibank will open in Birmingham, with the aim of distributing more than 750,000 surplus goods to 75,000 families in the region over the next year.

Mr Brown said the multibanks are attracting increasing support from UK businesses, providing items including clothing, crockery, cleaning products and toiletries for social workers, teachers, charities and community groups to distribute to local families.

He said: “The opening of the West Midlands Multibank will help families, schools and all family support services across the region to have the material means to relieve and turn around the dreadful hardship being experienced across this region.”

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, a major supporter of the initiative, said: “Our goal is simple: to help as many families across the West Midlands as possible, by connecting surplus goods from Amazon and other businesses, with those who need it most.

“We’ve now donated seven million products to more than 600,000 families by working with committed partners to scale the multibank across the UK.”

Brian Carr, chief executive of Birmingham Voluntary Service Council, said: “Thanks to Gordon Brown’s vision and to the generous support of Amazon and Comic Relief, the West Midlands multibank will be helping local charities, schools and social workers to access essential goods for families in need.

“This is a visionary initiative that has the potential to tackle poverty and reduce pollution all whilst improving people’s lives.”

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “This new multibank will be an invaluable lifeline to many people across the region. Comic Relief is incredibly proud to support and help this vital cross organisational initiative that helps essential goods; whether it’s clothes, bedding, household products or school uniforms reach communities and families who need it most throughout the UK.”

The West Midlands multibank is the sixth established by Gordon Brown and Amazon in the UK, an initiative which has donated more than seven million goods to help over 600,000 families in Scotland, Greater Manchester, Wales, London and Tees Valley.