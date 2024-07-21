Support truly

Gordon Brown’s multibank will be officially launched in London this week amid concerns over rising child poverty across the capital.

The multibank will be the first in London bank, called Felix’s Multibank, and is being backed by the former prime minister and mayor Sadiq Khan.

The scheme works like a food bank but also provides non-perishable goods such as cleaning products, toys and clothing and they have been established in areas such as Swansea, Greater Manchester and Fife.

The West London-based multibank, due to open this week, is expected to help thousands of families with supplies sourced from the food industry which would otherwise go to waste.

Earlier this week The Independent revealed shocking reports of multiple families, who were being housed in awful conditions in hotels, being labelled “intentionally homeless” by councils in London.

Mr Brown told The Guardian, “The London Felix Multibank is the fourth of six that will be opened by the end of this year across Britain. It is opening at a time of transition from a Britain where child poverty has risen dramatically to one where we wish to see child poverty falling.”

“As a new anti-poverty plan is being prepared, the multibanks still need to secure more supplies and more funds from generous donors so that, working with food banks, we can provide poverty relief.”

Multibank opens in Swansea, Wales ( Alistair Heap/PA Wire )

Supplies to Felix’s bank will also be donated from businesses, with Amazon being the biggest benefactor. While some public funding has been supplied for the site’s running costs, Amazon is helping to run the operation, according to The Guardian.

The opening of the multibank in London comes after the government announced a task force to develop a child poverty strategy, led by Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, although many of the charities consulted by Ms Kendall earlier in the week have also called for the cap to be abolished.

Prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has come under pressure to scrap the two-child benefit limit.

Calls to abolish the two-child limit come against the background of rising child poverty, with more than four million children now living in low-income households.

But the party leadership has so far resisted such calls, claiming the fiscal situation means the cap cannot be abolished unless economic growth is secured first.

The government’s new task force will consider “levers related to household income as well as employment, housing, children’s health, childcare and education”, no mention has been made of the cap.