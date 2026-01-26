Heading ball ‘likely’ contributed to Scotland star’s brain injury, coroner finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heading a football “likely” contributed to the brain injury which was a factor in the death of former Scotland defender Gordon McQueen, a coroner has found.

McQueen – who was capped for Scotland 30 times between 1974 and 1981, and played for both Manchester United and Leeds United during a 16-year career – died at his home in North Yorkshire in June 2023, aged 70.

The cause of death was pneumonia as he had become frail and bed-bound for months, the inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, heard earlier this month.

That frailty was due to a combination of vascular dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), coroner Jon Heath said.

The coroner gave a narrative conclusion on Monday, finding that McQueen died from pneumonia as a consequence of mixed vascular dementia and CTE.

He said: “It is likely that repetitive head impacts sustained by heading the ball while playing football contributed to the CTE.”

McQueen’s TV presenter daughter Hayley McQueen was in court to hear the findings.

When giving evidence at his inquest earlier this month, she was asked by her barrister Michael Rawlinson KC if her father had discussed whether anything in his past history was behind his dementia.

Ms McQueen said: “He said ‘heading a football for all those years probably hasn’t helped’.”

She said her dad was relatively injury-free during his career but did suffer some concussions, adding: “They would just head back out and play.”

She also recalled how, when she was young, he would come home from training with Manchester United and lie down in a darkened room with a headache.

She described how her father was very healthy and active – both in sport and with his family – during his playing days and after he retired.

But she said the family began to notice changes in his personality after his 60th birthday.

Ms McQueen said her father had always been very sociable and outgoing, but became more withdrawn.

Ms McQueen said that although her father was a central defender, he was well known for scoring goals from set-pieces, usually with his head.

He came to prominence in England following his move to Leeds from St Mirren in 1972, helping the Yorkshire club to league title success in 1973-74 and playing a key role in their run to the European Cup final in 1975.

McQueen then joined Leeds’s arch-rivals Manchester United in 1978 and went on to win the FA Cup in 1983.

Injury robbed him of a World Cup appearance in 1978 after he had been included in Scotland’s squad having made his senior debut in 1974 against Belgium.

After retiring as a player, McQueen had a brief spell as Airdrie manager and coach at former club St Mirren, and spent five years as coach at Middlesbrough under Bryan Robson until 2001.

He went on to become a pundit on Scottish TV and on Sky Sports.

The inquest heard how McQueen’s family donated his brain, after his death, to Professor Willie Stewart – a consultant neuropathologist at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, who has conducted extensive research into brain injury in footballers and rugby players.

Prof Stewart told the inquest he found evidence of CTE – a brain disorder linked to repeated head impacts – and vascular dementia.

Prof Stewart agreed with Mr Rawlinson, for the McQueen family, when he asked whether the CTE “more than minimally, negligibly or trivially” contributed to the death and that “heading the ball” contributed to the CTE.

The professor said the only evidence available was McQueen’s “high exposure” to heading a football.