King’s old school launches football partnership with professional club in Dubai

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King’s old school in Scotland has formed a sporting partnership with a Dubai professional football club.

Gordonstoun, a private boarding school in Moray, has also committed to local partnerships with rugby and football leagues to increase competition and strengthen community links.

The school was founded by a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Germany and alumni include the King and Prince Philip and David Bowie’s son, Duncan Bowie, but around a third of pupils attend on a form of scholarship.

The school revealed plans to work with professional football club Gulf United, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which is led by an ex-pupil, Mohamed Al Rais.

He hailed the school as a “rich tapestry of nationalities” and said that football was a force for “unity”.

Plans include an exchange programme between Gordonstoun students and young footballers at the club, and education-based football programmes which will allow students to experience what it is like to be a professional footballer while continuing their studies.

The club also has scholarships, helping talented student-athletes to gain entry to universities in America and Canada.

Gordonstoun will hire a team of experienced coaches as part of the long-term sports strategy, and have formed a partnership with Moray RFC in Elgin to run combined rugby junior age groups, with guidance from Scottish Rugby Union (SRU).

The most talented players will be invited to regional training sessions and matches, and the sports strategy is aimed at mixed sex education, from the prep school to sixth form, and also includes cricket, tennis, hockey and netball.

Students who demonstrate sporting aptitude will have access to a wider selection of pathways to support their ambitions, and the school said it would develop “elite academy training facilities” in sports such as golf, sailing, fencing and equestrianism.

Headteacher Simon Cane-Hardy said: “This is an exciting new era for sport at Gordonstoun, a vision where sports provision is designed to benefit all our students while strengthening our links with the local community and building new sporting partnerships around the world.

“Our long-term sports strategy will allow us to support all levels of sporting ability and to better identify the most talented children, supporting them with qualified coaches, offering elite pathways and creating more competitive opportunities.

“New football and rugby and sporting partnerships will offer students a unique opportunity to work in a professional environment to support their ambitions both at home and in other countries around the world.

“The fixture calendar will be focusing on participation in local rugby and football leagues to increase competition opportunities and to minimise regular long-distance travel.

“Overall, this will create greater flexibility in the sporting timetable, ensuring a better balance with other parts of the school curriculum.

“We are continuously improving and innovating the education we deliver, whether that’s in the classroom, through service to others, in the mountains or on the sports field.”

Mr Al Rais, Gulf United director, said: “This partnership will create a positive value exchange between Gulf United and Gordonstoun, fostering a rewarding and beneficial environment for young student-athletes to develop.

“Sport, and in particular, football, is a powerful tool for unity. This is evident at Gulf United where we are proudly represented by 82 nationalities, whilst our home city of Dubai boasts over 200 nationalities. Likewise, Gordonstoun is represented by a rich tapestry of nationalities.

“These dynamic and welcoming environments greatly enhance the experience for students, allowing them to broaden their horizons, whilst positively aiding their development, not only as players, but as people.”