Live animal transport: Government introduces rules on shorter journey times and warmer temperatures

The Government is bringing in a series of new welfare standards for farm animals, including shorter journey times and more headroom during transportation.

The rules are being introduced alongside a ban on live animal exports for slaughter, which is currently going through Parliament as part of the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill.

The proposals mean that animals will have more headroom, shorter journey times and that tighter restrictions will be in place on moving animals during extreme hot or cold temperatures.

More than a billion animals are farmed in the UK each year, many of which are transported within the country for slaughter, fattening and breeding.

Evidence shows that long journeys can cause heat stress, dehydration and injuries in horses, pigs, sheep, poultry and cattle, the Environment Department (Defra) said.

The Government said it had listened to feedback from the industry and would work with the farming sector and welfare groups to develop the proposals on the welfare standards.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We are legislating to ban the export of live animals for slaughter and fattening, and are now developing other measures to improve the welfare of animals during transport.

“We have listened to the concerns raised relating to our proposed changes to transport regulations and have made changes to address these. We will continue to work with industry on the remaining details.”

The rules will apply to animals transported within England and Wales on all journeys over 65km (40 miles).

RSPCA Chief Executive Chris Sherwood said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the live export of animals is finally coming to an end after campaigning on this issue for more than 50 years.

“This is a victory for every single person who has signed a petition, demonstrated at the docks, written to their MPs and leaders and most importantly for the animals.

“We also welcome tighter controls over transporting live animals within Great Britain as it’s a time when they can suffer stress and injury and their welfare needs to be protected.”