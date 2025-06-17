Fat injections and Brazilian butt lifts ‘offered in public toilets’, experts say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “Wild West” of fat injections, Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs), Botox and fillers are being offered by untrained people in places such as public toilets, trading standards leaders have warned.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) said there was a need for urgent Government action over unregulated and unlicensed practitioners and treatments, alongside where they can be offered.

It said it had uncovered:

– “Shocking” locations where procedures such as fillers are being administered, including “pop-up” shops on high streets, cubicles in public toilets and hotel rooms. It said these locations fall outside typical business premises and make taking action difficult.

– “Unsafe and unregulated” fillers available for sale online to shoppers for as little as £20.

– Growing concerns over fat-dissolving injections, such as Lemon Bottle, which have “little to no regulatory oversight to ensure their safe use by the public”.

– A “postcode lottery” across the UK in the minimum age at which such procedures can be carried out – with young people crossing borders for treatment.

The CTSI said lives could be at risk amid the “major gaps” in regulation on who is responsible for the products and procedures.

It also said no data is available on how often the NHS is having to deal with infections and life-threatening complications when things go wrong.

The CTSI issued a fresh warning to the public to check the qualifications of people offering cosmetic procedures, be wary of people advertising on social media and to not buy products to use at home.

Kerry Nicol, external affairs manager at the CTSI, said: “I am genuinely shocked by the scale of potential harm facing the public due to the alarming lack of regulation in the aesthetic industry.

“Consumers’ lives are being put at risk every single day. What’s worse is that many of these unregulated practitioners are preying on people’s vulnerabilities and the pressures they feel around body image, they are taking advantage of those who are often just looking for a boost to their confidence or self-esteem.

“Alarm bells would ring if someone was offering a tattoo in someone’s kitchen or a public toilet at a cheap price – so those are the alarm bells we need ringing for people offering facial injections in these kinds of settings.

“Action is urgently needed to crack down on the bad players operating in this sector.

“This isn’t an issue that Trading Standards alone can fix, it’s a Government and multi-agency responsibility that requires co-ordinated activity.

“A logical and immediate first step is the introduction of a national licensing scheme, giving the public a clear indication of who is qualified to carry out these procedures.

“It’s time the UK takes public safety seriously and weeds out those putting lives at risk.”

Ashton Collins, director at Save Face, a register of accredited practitioners, said: “Since 2023, we have been campaigning for the government to ban liquid BBLs from the high street and restrict their administration to qualified plastic surgeons.

“We cautioned that without urgent action, lives would be at risk, and sadly, in 2024, Alice Webb tragically lost her life after undergoing a liquid BBL procedure.

“Alongside CTSI, we are determined to ensure our call to restrict liquid BBLs is acted upon.

“Additionally, we are focused on reinforcing existing legislation that has long failed to protect patients from unscrupulous practitioners who continue to flaunt the law with impunity.

“For too long, regulations intended to safeguard patients have been inadequately policed and enforced.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “People’s lives are being put at risk by inadequately trained operators in the cosmetic sector, which is why the Government is looking into new regulations to protect people.

“The safety of patients is paramount and we urge anyone considering cosmetic procedures to consider the possible health impacts and find a reputable, insured and qualified practitioner.”