No 10 says work on repealing Legacy Act ‘in lockstep’ but minister may quit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street insisted the Government was “working in lockstep” on repealing the Legacy Act amid reports that a defence minister could resign over the changes.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government plans to repeal and replace the Legacy Act, brought in by the Conservatives in 2023 to halt investigations into all but the most serious allegations involving Troubles-related cases.

Human rights groups criticised the act for providing immunity to British soldiers.

But opponents to scrapping it fear that the changes will open up a “two-tier” system in which IRA members are given immunity but British troops are open to prosecution.

Veterans minister Al Carns is expected to quit over plans to repeal the law, The Times reported.

A No 10 spokesman said the Government was “working in lockstep” when asked if Mr Carns agreed with Sir Keir’s approach, a No 10 spokesman said.

“The Government is always working in lockstep to deal with issues such as this, and we’re working in lockstep to fix this issue and the mess that we were left.”

“And as I say, we will set out a process that gives veterans and their families confidence and sets out a process that’s proportionate, that’s not malicious, that has safeguards in place, and fixes the mess that we were left with.

He said the Government was setting out a course that is “lawful with fairness at its heart” and that “we will always protect our veterans”.