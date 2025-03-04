New measures to target Iranian activities in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran has been announced as the first foreign power to be placed on the enhanced tier of a new government scheme to protect the UK from covert foreign influence.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs the Tehran regime and its intelligence agencies would be placed on the top level of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs) when it comes into effect this year.

Mr Jarvis said Iran had become “increasingly emboldened, asserting itself more aggressively to advance their objectives and undermine ours”.

In a Commons statement on Tuesday, he said evidence of the Iranian regime’s direct action against UK targets has “substantially increased” in recent years, including of media organisations and journalists reporting on its violent oppression, and Jewish and Israeli people internationally.

The minister revealed that MI5 investigations into state threats jumped by 48% last year.

And of Iran, he said how the director general of MI5 detailed since the start of 2022 that the UK has responded to 20 Iran-backed plots that presented potentially lethal threats to British citizens and UK residents.

“It is clear that these plots are a conscious strategy of the Iranian regime to stifle criticism through intimidation and fear,” Mr Jarvis said.

“These threats are unacceptable. They must and will be defended against at every turn.”

The minister said Firs is a “critical disruptive tool” the UK intelligence and law enforcement agencies need to degrade threats faced by the state.

Under the scheme, anyone who is directed by Iran to carry out activities in the UK, such as criminal proxies, must register it or face five years in prison, the minister said.

Firs was initially expected to come into force in 2024, but in August the new Labour Government confirmed a delay to its implementation.

Mr Jarvis told the Commons it is expected to have the scheme up and running by the summer.

Individuals and businesses will be required to register on the Government website, like applying for a passport or driving licence, and will be given a three-month notice and grace period from when the scheme comes into force.

It is understood the number of people who are legitimately working with the Islamic Republic of Iran, such as supplying pharmaceuticals, goods or services, would be quite low.

But for those who do not register, it will allow intelligence services to prosecute them under a lower threshold than for more complex offences such as espionage.

It is also hoped the risk of jail time may act as a deterrent for anyone considering to get into an arrangement with the regime in the first place.

Exemptions will be given to some groups including diplomatic staff, journalists and lawyers.

The announcement comes as the Government has faced calls to place China in the enhanced tier of the scheme.

The designation would give ministers the power to require registration of a broader range of activities for specified countries, parts of countries or foreign government-controlled entities “where this is necessary to protect the safety of interests of the UK”, according to the Home Office.

Asked by shadow home secretary Chris Philp whether China will also be placed on the list, Mr Jarvis said: “Announcements with regard to Firs will be made in this House.

“Today’s announcement specifically relates to the decision we have taken on Iran, today’s announcement is specifically about that country and other announcements that are made with regard to Firs will be made in due course.”

In the statement, Mr Jarvis also announced that terrorism law watchdog Jonathan Hall KC has been asked to draw up a new procedure to allow the proscription of state and state-linked organisations, which could deal with groups including the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mr Hall’s work will give “specific consideration to the design of a proscription mechanism for state and state-linked bodies providing more flexibility than is offered under the existing powers”, the minister said.

He continued: “We are utterly determined to stay ahead of those who threaten our country and any step that could aid us in that critical endeavour will be considered.”