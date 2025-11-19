Government threatened with legal action by SAS association over Troubles reforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has been threatened with legal action over its reforms to legacy legislation on the Northern Ireland troubles by the body that represents the SAS and its veterans, amid concerns that it could lead to prosecutions for former soldiers.

The SAS Regimental Association has written to Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn in an “unprecedented” move, according to former Brexit secretary Sir David Davis.

He told Prime Minister’s Questions that the Government’s overhaul of the law affecting veterans who served in Northern Ireland was affecting recruitment, retention and morale of those still serving in the regiment.

Sir David went on to ask Sir Keir Starmer to personally intervene, after he said it was a matter of “national honour”.

The Government’s proposals, which received their second reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening, will set up a commission to investigate Troubles-related killings, and establish a separate information recovery.

However, the Conservative Party and others have raised concerns it could lead to legal cases against veterans.

The letter, from the Belfast offices of legal firm Sidley Austin, said: “It is our client’s position that the Bill is manifestly deficient in terms of the protections which it offers to former service personnel, police offices and members of the security services who served on Operation Banner and/or other operations associated with the Troubles.”

It said the lack of safeguards could breach veterans’ protections under Article 6 (right to a fair trial), and Article 8 (right to private and family life) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Labour repealed part of the previous Legacy Act, which contained an immunity scheme, after it came into office last year because it was found unlawful by the courts.

Sir Keir told MPs that the commission would only go over old cases if there were “compelling reasons”.

Sir David said: “The Prime Minister knows that last week, nine four-star generals made plain that yesterday’s Northern Ireland Bill is doing harm to the British Army already.

“Most acute damage is being felt by the Special Air Service. It is already affecting their recruitment, their retention, their morale and their operational effectiveness.

“As a result, lawyers for the SAS Regimental Association have sent a letter before action to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“I know of no precedent for this in the entire history of the British Army, and… it reflects how important it is.”

He continued: “Can I make a plea to the Prime Minister? Will he involve himself personally to make sure that 60, 70, 80-year-old soldiers, who have carried out actions which most of us would view as heroic, are not persecuted in the coming years because now it’s a matter not of national security, but of national honour.”

On its website, the SAS Regimental Association describes itself as “the only official organisation that represents the Special Air Service Regiment and its affiliated units”. It is a registered charity and runs a benevolent fund.

All UK police investigations into Troubles-related killings were shut down in May last year under the previous Conservative government’s Legacy Act, and a new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) was established.

Labour’s Bill, agreed as part of a framework with the Irish Government, will put in place a reformed Legacy Commission with enhanced powers.

The veterans said in the letter to Mr Benn that they were not reassured by the Government’s promises.

“The Bill contains almost no protections beyond those which already exist in law and guidance relating to the conduct of criminal investigations and inquests generally,” it said.

It added: “If the Bill is enacted in anything like its current state, it will be subject to challenge.”

Replying to the Conservative backbencher, Sir Keir replied: “Can I thank him for his question and reassure him on the protections that he seeks for veterans? Because it is a very important issue, and he’s continually and rightly raised it.

“There will be protection from repeat investigations so the commission doesn’t go over old ground without compelling reasons.

“There will be a protection from cold calling, and protection in old age, so that elderly veterans are respected. Those who do contribute to the legacy process will have a right to anonymity, a right to stay at home to give evidence remotely, and a right to be heard through the commission.

“That is the work that we’re dong and I’m happy to discuss it further with him.”

The Northern Ireland Office reiterated that the Government will continue to engage with veterans’ groups and representatives as the Bill progresses.