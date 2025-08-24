Two in three EV drivers have waited more than 10 minutes to use charger – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-thirds (66%) of electric vehicle (EV) drivers have had to wait more than 10 minutes at a public charging station for an available device, a new survey suggests.

Direct Line Motor Insurance, which commissioned the poll of 1,000 UK EV drivers, said it highlights the “significant challenges with public charging infrastructure”.

The average delay experienced by respondents who said they have had to wait to start charging was 22 minutes, although some reported times of up to two hours.

Some 74% of those surveyed reported seeing public charging spots blocked by cars not plugged in while 64% have found devices not working.

Four out of five (80%) said when planning UK leisure trips they look for destinations they can reach without needing to recharge en-route.

Matt Pernet, head of Direct Line Motor Insurance, said: “Reliable and accessible charging is crucial for confidence and convenience among EV drivers.

“These findings highlight the impact of public charging infrastructure on electric vehicle owners.

“The summer holidays are well under way and these statistics show how many people would have planned their route based on the need to charge their vehicle.

“For EV drivers, being prepared is crucial: plan your route, find where the charging facilities are and consider where they may be busiest.

“Avoiding certain times of day could also be a consideration.”

Delvin Lane, chief executive of public charger company InstaVolt, said: “We empathise with EV drivers who experience challenges when charging.

“Across the UK there are now more than 84,000 public charging points, with the network growing by around two new chargers every hour.”

The Government has pledged to ban the sale of new fully petrol or diesel cars and vans from 2030.

A report published by public spending watchdog the National Audit Office in December last year found the UK’s rollout of public EV chargers was “on track” to meet the total of 300,000 the Department for Transport estimates will be the minimum needed by that point.

– The survey of 1,000 UK EV drivers was conducted by research company Censuswide last month.