Drivers call for green signs to highlight EV chargers – survey

Three out of four (77%) prospective electric vehicle (EV) drivers believe signage around public chargers should turn green to help them stand out, a new survey suggests.

Existing signs indicating the location of chargers feature the traditional blue P parking symbol.

More than half (51%) of respondents to the survey of 8,268 AA members who said they would consider buying an EV in the future were in favour of chargers having totem pole pricing boards, as is the case at fuel forecourts.

Often it is small changes that make a big difference Jack Cousens, AA

Some 52% of those polled would support charge point locations being included in built-in sat navs for petrol and diesel cars.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said: “While it’s great to see charging infrastructure installed across the country, there is a danger that many units are hiding in plain sight.

“Often it is small changes that make a big difference, and if a green P will help highlight the network and give more confidence to those looking to switch to electric, then it seems a sensible upgrade to make.”

Quentin Willson, founder of FairCharge and advisory board member of EVUK, which are both pro-EV groups, said: “We’re one of the only countries in Europe that has no policy to develop clear EV charging signage for consumers.

“Out-of-date highways legislation and commercial contracts with food and coffee operators are two of the reasons our motorways don’t have signs to tell drivers where the next charging station is.

“And for those non-EV drivers who worry about infrastructure, signage would help reassure them that there are already 74,000 public chargers in operation.

“The Government not resolving the conspicuous lack of EV charging signage on our road networks is become ridiculous.”

A Government spokesperson said: “With over 74,000 public charge points across the UK – and 54 added everyday in 2024 – we are continuously exploring ways to make electric vehicle drivers aware of the rapidly growing network.

“Drivers can already locate charge points on apps like Google Maps and Wayze, and traffic signing incorporating an EV symbol is already being used, but we are working to improve signage for charging facilities along our major roads.”

– The survey was conducted by research company Yonder in January.