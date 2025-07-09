Scottish Government announces £85m boost to tackle delayed discharge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government has announced an £85 million investment as it seeks to tackle delayed discharge.

Recent figures have shown that 57,399 bed days were lost in May of this year, a 5% drop from the previous month.

But the Government has identified the issue as key to solving capacity problems in the NHS, with the First Minister admitting ministers “must do better to ensure patients get the care they need, when and where they need it”.

To tackle the issue, ministers announced plans to increase the capacity of the Hospital at Home service – which aims to give people care at home as opposed to in a healthcare setting – to 2,000 beds.

Ahead of a visit to Falkirk Community Hospital on Wednesday, First Minister John Swinney announced £85 million will be spent on the initiative, as well as a project which would see “frailty teams” in every A&E department in Scotland, which will aim to divert older people to other services if necessary.

The teams, the Government said, will be in place by the end of the summer, an apparent delay after the First Minister pledged for them to be in place “by this summer” in a speech in January, with a similar promise featuring in a Government document from March.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the First Minister said: “I am resolutely focused on taking the necessary action to reduce wait times and clear the blockages leading to delayed discharges across our NHS.

“This investment will ensure many patients can receive first class NHS care in the comfort of their own homes and not have to travel to a hospital where it isn’t required.

“Expanding Hospital at Home to 2,000 beds by December 2026 will create the largest ‘hospital’ in the country, thereby improving the flow of patients throughout the NHS and generating greater capacity for staff.

“The staff delivering this service at Falkirk Community Hospital are testament to the success of Hospital at Home and it’s been eye-opening to see the effort that goes into providing this first-class care.

“The NHS is Scotland’s greatest treasure but we know we must do better to ensure patients get the care they need, when and where they need it.

“The 2025-26 Budget provides record funding of £21 billion for Health and Social Care services – with NHS boards across Scotland receiving an additional £2 billion to deliver key front line services.”

While Marion Denholm, whose husband Bill was cared for by the Falkirk Hospital at Home team after contracting a chest infection, praised the clinicians.

“There are no words to adequately describe the care and attention my husband received while under the care of Hospital at Home,” she said.

“We’ve had doctors, advanced nurse practitioners, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, a dietitian and a speech and language therapist all visit our home to provide the care and treatment he required so he didn’t have to go into hospital.

“This meant he was able to stay in familiar surroundings with his family around him at all times and still receive the same type of care he would have received in hospital.”

She added: “I can’t praise the Hospital at Home service enough and I am sure many other local families feel the same.

“It also makes so much more sense to treat people in their own homes if you can rather than occupy a bed in a busy hospital – it’s definitely a win-win for everyone involved.”

But Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the announcement was “too little, too late”.

“The SNP have completely failed to get people the care they need at home or in the community,” he said.

“The SNP wasted time, energy and millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on a top-down takeover of social care which did not address the actual problems the system faces.

“Fixing the care crisis is at the very heart of the Liberal Democrat offer to the country.

“We want to see a new UK-wide minimum wage for care workers, £2 higher than the national minimum wage, to tackle the chronic staff shortages in care and make social care a profession of choice.”

Scottish Tory public health spokesman Brian Whittle said: “Expanding this service will only help patients if the SNP properly resource local care services to deliver it, rather than squandering money on backroom bureaucracy.

“SNP ministers appear to have been blind to the delayed discharge crisis that has spiralled on their watch and leaves far too many Scots suffering in hospital every single day.

“They should finally accept their approach isn’t working and back our common sense plans to guarantee resources will get to where they are needed most.”