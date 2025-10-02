Foreign Office ‘very concerned’ after Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has said it is “very concerned” after a flotilla of boats bound for Gaza with British citizens on board has been intercepted by the Israeli navy.

Activists have said at least 20 of the boats aiming to reach Gaza through the Mediterranean have been intercepted by the Israeli military.

Some of the boats are only a few miles from the Palestinian strip, with a tracker showing one boat has passed into the area’s waters.

British nationals are on board the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), including British-Polish activist Ewa Jasiewicz, from London.

The Foreign Office said it expected the situation to be resolved safely and according to international law. It called for the aid on board to reach Gaza.

An official said the Government had been in contact with Israeli authorities.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are very concerned about the situation with the Sumud flotilla, we are in touch with the families of a number of British nationals involved, and we have been in contact with the Israeli authorities to make clear that we expect the situation to be resolved safely, in line with international law and with due respect for the rights of all those on board.

“The aid carried by the flotilla should be turned over to humanitarian organisations on the ground to be delivered safely into Gaza.”

The flotilla, comprised of 43 boats and 500 activists, is carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Sirius, Alma and Adara boats were intercepted some 70 nautical miles (80 miles) from the coast of Gaza, according to organisers who shared live positions of the flotilla.

The group includes climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was detained by Israel on Wednesday. Sinn Fein senator Chris Andrews is among European politicians who are taking part, and who is also being detained by the military.

The flotilla, which began its journey from the Spanish port of Barcelona a month ago, had planned to reach the shores of Gaza by Thursday morning.

It has been the second attempt to bring aid to Gaza by using small boats, after a similar 52-boat flotilla was intercepted by Israel’s military in late September.

A Foreign Office spokesperson added: “It is the responsibility of the Israeli government to resolve the atrocious humanitarian crisis in Gaza. That means immediately and unconditionally lifting restrictions on aid so that the UN and NGOs can deliver food, medicine and other essentials to civilians in desperate need. Delivering aid on the scale needed can only be done through the well established land routes that need to be properly opened now.

“That should form part of a wider and urgent series of actions to end this crisis for good, including an immediate ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages by Hamas, and the commitment of all parties to the initiatives under way to deliver a just and lasting peace.”