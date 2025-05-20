Grenfell Tower demolition could begin in September

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demolition of Grenfell Tower could begin in September, the Government has said.

The update on timing comes less than a month before the eighth anniversary of the west London tower block fire, which claimed 72 lives.

It had been announced in February that the tower will be brought down to ground level in a process likely to take two years.

On Tuesday, the Government said work to prepare the site is expected to start in August, with September as the earliest date for work to “carefully take down” the building to begin.

The update, from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government noted that the work – which will happen behind the wrapping currently in place around the building – is subject to all “necessary approvals” being in place.

News of the Government’s decision earlier this year that the tower would be brought down was met with criticism from some bereaved and survivors of the 2017 fire who expressed their upset and shock, saying they felt they had not had their views considered before the decision was taken.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner later said in an interview that she knew the meeting with those most closely affected was going to be “really difficult” and that there was “not a consensus” among everyone over what should happen to the tower.

Views have varied, with her department acknowledging there had been hopes for some of it to remain in place as a lasting memorial to what happened while others had reported this would be “too painful”.

The Government confirmed in February that engineering advice is that the tower “is significantly damaged” and will get worse with time.

Separately, the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been consulting on plans for a permanent memorial in the area of the tower, with recommendations including a “sacred space”, designed to be a “peaceful place for remembering and reflecting”.

It is expected a planning application for a memorial could be submitted in late 2026.

The Government said it will also share further information about plans for a second site where materials from the tower “which are not used in the memorial, or conserved, will be safely and respectfully laid to rest”.