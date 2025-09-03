Government ‘close’ to fresh agreement on Northern Ireland’s troubled past – Benn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has indicated the Government is “close” to a fresh agreement on how to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

Mr Benn said a framework has been created following discussions with the Irish Government including significant reform of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) as well as protections for army veterans.

Appearing before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday, he described dealing with the past as the “unfinished business” of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement from 1998.

Mr Benn told MPs there had been “many attempts since”, including the previous government’s controversial Legacy Act, and reiterated the Government’s commitment to “repeal and replace” it.

While some victims have called for the scrapping of the ICRIR, Mr Benn said he is standing by his decision to retain it “for reasons of timing and pragmatism”, but said it will be “fundamentally reformed”.

“I think we’re close to being in a position to announce an agreement,” he told MPs.

Declining to say when draft legislation will be published, Mr Benn said he wants arrangements that will deliver answers for families.

“If you say what is the one thing that we’re looking to try and achieve, it’s answers for families – I’ve met so many families who say we still don’t know what happened,” he told MPs.

“That remains our objective. It’s been at the heart of the discussions I’ve been having with the Irish Government.”

He said the framework they have been working on aims to build on the principles of the 2014 Stormont House Agreement, and reflect the experience of Operation Kenova, which looked at the activities of Stakeknife, thought to be the British Army’s top agent inside the Provisional IRA.

“That means a significantly reformed, independent and human rights compliant commission (ICRIR), which gives families the best chance of getting those answers, investigations that are capable of referring cases for potential prosecution where there is evidence of criminality,” he said.

He described “significant reform” of the ICRIR governance and powers, including independent oversight, the ability to hold public hearings in some cases, take sworn evidence, allow families to have effective representation, and “much clearer conflict of interest arrangements”.

He also referred to “maximum disclosure consistent with national security” and the potential for a separate information recovery body as well as the resumption of a number of inquests that have been prematurely halted.

Mr Benn also said there will be protections for veterans “who served with great distinction to keep people safe to ensure they’re treated with respect in the legacy process”.

“I’ve already said publicly, with modern technology, there’s no reason why veterans should have to travel to Northern Ireland to answer questions,” he said.

He added: “Those are the elements that I’ve been discussing with the Irish Government and we’re looking to make progress as soon as we possibly can.

“Just bear with us a bit longer.”