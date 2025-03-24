MPs’ pay to rise by 2.8% to £93,904 in April

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs’ salaries will rise by 2.8% to £93,904 in the next financial year, Parliament’s expenses watchdog has confirmed.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) said the decision was in line with wider Government pay recommendations for public sector workers.

Under the Parliamentary Standards Act, IPSA is required to review MPs’ salaries by early July within the first year of a new parliament.

The watchdog said it would hold a further consultation on the determination of MPs’ pay for the rest of the current parliamentary term in the coming months.

The increase takes an MP’s salary to £93,904, up from £91,346, and is slightly below the current inflation rate of 3%.

At the start of the last Parliament, in 2019, annual pay stood at £79,468.

MPs do not determine their own salaries, which have been set by Ipsa since the watchdog was created in 2009 in the wake of the expenses scandal.

Ipsa chairman Richard Lloyd said the body aims to “make fair decisions on pay, both for MPs and the public” after the increase was first proposed in February.

The watchdog is independent of Parliament and the Government and considers a range of metrics when deciding on pay, including national statistics on average earnings in the public sector and the wider economic climate.

It comes ahead of the spring statement on Wednesday, in which the Chancellor is expected to announce spending cuts as she seeks to balance the books amid disappointing growth figures and higher-than-expected borrowing.

Last year, the watchdog recommended an inflation-busting 5.5% increase to MPs’ pay, lifting basic salaries to £91,346 from £86,584.