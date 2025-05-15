Speaker urges Government to apologise for not taking Ministerial Code seriously

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Speaker of the House of Commons has urged Government ministers to apologise for not taking the Ministerial Code “seriously”.

For the second time this month, Sir Lindsay Hoyle berated ministers in the chamber for making policy announcements to the media, instead of to Parliament.

In a heated statement, Sir Lindsay criticised ministers for having to be dragged to the Commons, and said MPs should not be taken for granted.

It comes after Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood conducted a press conference on changes to prison recall measures, just an hour after MPs raised concerns in the Commons about the Government’s repeated media briefings.

Trade minister Douglas Alexander also received a telling-off from the Speaker last week, after he suggested a statement on the UK-US trade deal should be delayed, despite one being scheduled.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Sir Lindsay said MPs should be able to question ministers “in person” on the “most important announcements” of Government policy.

He said: “Once again I’ve had to grant an urgent question on a matter which was briefed extensively to the media in recent days, I recognise the written ministerial statement was issued but I’m surprised that the Government did not think that members will want an opportunity to question ministers on a very important issue.

“On Monday, the Home Secretary was unapologetic about the fact that details of the immigration White Paper were given to the media, which started Sunday morning, before it was laid before this House, and long before she came to make her statement.

“I note that those who now occupy senior ministerial roles were not slow to complain when the previous government made major policy announcements outside this place.

“I will continue to uphold and defend the rights of this House, the right of backbenchers to be here and hear it first.”

He added: “That was my position on the previous government and it has not changed under this Government. It is clear to me that the general principle set out in paragraph 9.1 of the Ministerial Code is being disregarded more often than it is observed.

“I will be writing to the chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee to invite that committee to consider the issues in more detail.

“Because if the Government is not going to take the ministerial policies seriously, who will?

“I’ve got to say, I don’t like doing this. I believe I am here to represent all backbenchers, and backbenchers have the right to question ministers first. I’m not interested in Sky News or the BBC or political programmes. I’m here to defend all of you, I will continue to defend you.

“Please, do not take MPs for granted, it is not acceptable. I know it’s not the minister’s fault, but the message has got to go back loud and clear.

“And when you’re in the wrong, try apologising to the members we represent.”

Justice minister Sir Nicholas Dakin was in the chamber to respond to an urgent question on the changes to prison recall measures, which had been tabled by shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick.

Sir Nicholas said: “I hear very clearly your words, and I very much respect the role of Parliament and I’m pleased to be here today to follow up the written ministerial statement that was laid yesterday by the Lord Chancellor.”

Intervening, Sir Lindsay said: “You wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t have granted the urgent question. That’s the thing we should remember, you wouldn’t be here at all.

“It’s only because I have decided you should be here, so please let’s not try and take advantage of a situation that’s your own making.”

Sir Nicholas then said: “Certainly apologise Mr Speaker, I wasn’t trying to take advantage. And clearly it did mean the action of (Mr Jenrick) opposite as well to lay an urgent question, and that’s how Parliament works, and rightly so.”

Sir Lindsay said: “No, it’s not the way we should be acting. The way we should be acting is that the statement should have been brought here on the day that it was announced.

“Let’s get this very, very clear, this is not about having to grant an urgent question, this is about the Government doing the right thing, rather than somebody else having to drag the ministers here.”

Sir Nicholas said: “I’m sorry for any misinformation that I’ve given in trying to begin this urgent question.”

Sir Lindsay could be heard saying “you’re a nice person”, before Sir Nicholas went on to say: “Thank you Mr Speaker, we respect each other and I respect very much that you are standing up for Parliament which is exactly the right thing to do and I applaud.”

On Wednesday, SNP MP Kirsty Blackman argued “there is little point in having a Ministerial Code” if it continues to be ignored by the Government.

Responding to the MP for Aberdeen North’s urgent question, Commons Leader Lucy Powell said: “There are judgments to be made and there is a balance to be struck at times, and I do do this with the best interests of the House in mind.”