UK commitment to landmine ban ‘unwavering’ says minister as allies exit

Britain has pledged its “unwavering” commitment to a ban on anti-personnel landmines despite a number of Nato allies moving to pull out of an agreement prohibiting their use over the threat posed by Russia.

Defence minister Lord Coaker restated the UK’s support for the Ottawa Convention as the Government was pressed over whether it was considering following Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia in withdrawing from the treaty.

The move by the nations bordering Russia comes amid growing fears about their belligerent neighbour following the invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has used landmines in its deadly onslaught.

Lord Coaker said while the UK acknowledged the security concerns in the region and the right of countries to make this decision, it discouraged states from using anti-personnel landmines.

He highlighted the important role played by the convention in protecting civilians from the harm caused by the indiscriminate weapons.

His response comes amid concerns that the UK’s international obligations are a barrier to bolstering the nation’s defence.

During a debate in the Lords earlier this year, former military chief Lord Stirrup warned over “absolute prohibitions… especially when they are applied only to the defender”.

Meanwhile, the newly published national security strategy warns Britain must actively prepare for a “wartime scenario” on domestic soil “for the first time in many years”.

The document was released as the Prime Minister attended a Nato leaders’ summit in the Netherlands, where allies were being asked to hike defence funding to 5% of national economic output.

Responding to a parliamentary written question on the Ottawa Convention, Lord Coaker said: “His Majesty’s Government (HMG) has noted that Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have stated their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention.

“The UK acknowledges and shares concerns about the security environment in the region as a result of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“We also acknowledge that it is the sovereign right of those countries to make this decision.

“The UK will work to mitigate impacts on vital arms control and disarmament norms, while continuing to engage bilaterally on the actions states plan to take.”

He added: “The Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction (also known as the Ottawa Convention) continues to play an important role in protecting civilians from harm caused by anti-personnel landmines.

“As a state party to the Ottawa Convention, the UK’s commitment to it remains unwavering.

“We continue to encourage countries to join the Ottawa Convention, subscribe to its provisions and discourage states from using anti-personnel landmines.”