Healthcare equipment supplier on brink of collapse

A major supplier of mobility equipment and disability aids to vulnerable patients is understood to be on the brink of collapse.

NRS Healthcare works with the NHS and local councils across England and Northern Ireland, providing services to help elderly and disabled people live independently in their own homes.

A spokesperson said the business has already started transferring services to other providers, with the BBC reporting the company could run out of cash by the end of the week.

The Government said it is “closely monitoring this situation” and working with partners to support councils to minimise any disruption.

Experts warned delays in the supply of equipment “are already a growing problem” and said the collapse of a company like NRS could result in patients being stranded in hospitals.

NRS Healthcare, which is backed by private equity firm Graphite Capital and based in Leicestershire, supplies the likes of wheelchairs, hoists and hospital beds, as well as maintaining and repairing equipment.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Over the past few months, NRS Healthcare has been working hard to turn around the business and explore all possible options to safeguard services and protect the communities who rely on them.

“This has included working with local authority customers and other key public sector stakeholders to find a solution to the company’s current situation.

“We have already begun transferring all services to other providers and are implementing plans with the local authorities to preserve service provision and jobs.”

A joint statement from the Local Government Association (LGA) and Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) said they are “working closely with councils to support them in navigating these complex challenges”.

“Councils are working hard to ensure that residents can continue to access essential equipment, and are exploring all options to maintain services, including alternative providers and local solutions,” the statement added.

“We recognise how critical community equipment and technology enabled care is for people leaving hospital or maintaining their independence at home, and we are committed to ensuring that services remain as reliable as possible, especially to those people with the highest levels of need, during this period of uncertainty.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are closely monitoring this situation and are working with a range of partners who are supporting local authorities to minimise any potential disruption, find alternative suppliers if needed and ensure patients continue to receive high-quality care.”

Sara Hazzard, assistant director at the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) and co chairwomam of the Community Rehab Alliance, said: “We are concerned by these reports as our members have told us that delays in equipment provision are already a growing problem.

“It makes it very hard for physios and other healthcare professionals to discharge patients safely and results in people being left stranded in hospital or put at risk at home due to the failure of systems to deliver what is needed, when it’s needed.

“The collapse of a major supplier requires robust contingency planning or it risks worsening these risks significantly, especially for patients with the most urgent needs.

“We urge the Department of Health and Social Care to act urgently to ensure continuity of supply, and put in place long-term reforms to make community care and discharge planning resilient and not reliant on underfunded providers.

“Rehabilitation, recovery and independence depend on access to the right equipment for the right help at the right time.”